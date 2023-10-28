Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

