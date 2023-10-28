Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,386,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

