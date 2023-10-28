Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,961. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

