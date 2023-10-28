Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBI. Mariner LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,311. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

