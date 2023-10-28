Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.30. 94,881,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

