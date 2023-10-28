Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,251 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,078. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.