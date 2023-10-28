Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,043,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,119. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

