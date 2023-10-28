Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.