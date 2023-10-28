Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 13,817,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,221,658. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.