Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,333,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $234.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,458. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.56 and a one year high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

