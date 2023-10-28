Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 7,546,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,678. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.