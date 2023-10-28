Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue None Dividend of $1.13 on December 15th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $26.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. Arch Resources has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCH

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $224,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.