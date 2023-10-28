Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 57.79%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arch Resources by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arch Resources by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arch Resources by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

