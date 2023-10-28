Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.26 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

