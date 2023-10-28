Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
