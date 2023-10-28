Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 961,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.