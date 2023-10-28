Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $176.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.