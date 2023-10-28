Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 6.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $173.00 and last traded at $173.56. 551,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,710,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.