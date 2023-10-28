Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

