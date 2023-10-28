Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 3,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.
About Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF
The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.
