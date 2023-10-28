Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

