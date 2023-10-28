Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. As a group, analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.
