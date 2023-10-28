Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $237.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,784,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

