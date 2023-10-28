Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arvinas Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $14.19 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 79.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

