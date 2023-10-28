ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

