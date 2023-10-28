AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTSW. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 276,837 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTSW opened at $0.75 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

