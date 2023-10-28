AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after acquiring an additional 499,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $61.89 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

