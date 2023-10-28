Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

