Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 122.4% in October

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.5 days.

Atlas Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

