Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.69. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.
