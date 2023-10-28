Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auddia Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.69. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Auddia Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.