Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Augmedix Stock Down 4.2 %
Augmedix stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.43.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Augmedix
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augmedix
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.