Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUROW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

