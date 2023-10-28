AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 446.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $180.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.