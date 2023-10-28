Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.06 EPS.

Avantor stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. William Blair downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

