Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.62. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,629 shares of company stock valued at $641,583 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

