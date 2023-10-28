Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $343.08 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $406.08. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.78 and a 200 day moving average of $355.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

