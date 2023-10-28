Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

