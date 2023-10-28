Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $261.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

