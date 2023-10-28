Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

