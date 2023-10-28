Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.