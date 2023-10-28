Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.