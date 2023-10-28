Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Chase worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Chase by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCF opened at $126.87 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.