Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $353.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

