Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX opened at $397.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

