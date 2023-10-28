Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $303.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.