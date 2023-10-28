Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.