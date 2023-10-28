Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

