Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

