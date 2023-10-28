Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 31,165 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

