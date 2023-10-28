Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 969 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.24.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.96 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.